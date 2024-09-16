Helicopter evacuation at national expense

One of the hikers contacted the "Krone" on Monday. According to him, there was probably no imminent danger. "We didn't want to descend ourselves because of the avalanche risk," says Chris Vaartjes. "In consultation with the hut warden, we decided not to descend for safety reasons. We also indicated that we would be prepared to stay at the Lamsenjochhütte for a few more days. We were then offered to be picked up."