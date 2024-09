First hike through the “new” Bärenschützklamm gorge

"The first part is the most brutal," says Gerhard Jantscher as he scrambles up a steep wooden ladder. As chairman of the Mixnitz Alpine Club, he knows the Bärenschützklamm gorge like no other - and takes the "Krone" exclusively into the Styrian natural paradise before the opening. Here in Pernegg, the leaves are already turning yellow, and the rustling sound only gives hikers an idea of the scenery that awaits them further up.