Is she saying goodbye?
“Emily in Paris” season ends with a mega cliffhanger
Have the Parisians managed to drive "Emily in Paris" out of their city? A mega cliffhanger in the final episode of the fourth season suggests just that. Could the series that divides Parisian hearts and critics alike no longer be set in the French capital in future?
Warning, spoilers! If you haven't seen the end of the last season, you'd better not read on now. For everyone else: Yes, Emily Cooper, played by Lily Collins, has lost her broken heart to Italian luxury wool manufacturer Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini) after all the turmoil that "Hot Chef" Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) has brought her.
Mystery about Insta names
But that's not all: the Parisian advertising agency Agence Grateau, where Emily works, expands to Rome - and appoints Emily as head of the new location. She also gets a stylish top-floor apartment with a breathtaking view over the eternal city. Of course, "Emily in Paris", as she calls herself on Instagram, doesn't miss out on this new chapter and promptly posts a selfie from her new home. As she begins to change her Insta name to "Emily in ...", the doorbell rings.
Will Emily "in Paris" soon become "Emily in Rome"? Netflix gives a cryptic answer on its Tudum page: "Not yet." But it opens up new possibilities for the series - it could, according to Netflix, "leave a bigger footprint". Series producer Darren Star emphasizes that Emily still has a lot of unfinished business in Paris.
"Fuck off, Emily!"
Nevertheless, this plot change also seems to be a welcome opportunity for the creators to shoot less in Paris. The series, which has shown a rather idealized version of the French capital since its launch in 2020, has long caused many Parisians to roll their eyes. Parisians criticize the superficial image of their city and its stereotypes - a real culture shock for some.
Before the start of filming for the new season, anti-emily graffiti was even spotted in Paris. Slogans such as "Emily is not welcome" and "Fuck off, Emily" were emblazoned on the wall of the apartment building where Emily lives in the series. "South Paris is not yours" is also said to have been written there.
So are we in for "Emily in Italy" in the fifth season? The charm of the title would at least be retained, as the rhyme would not be lost, as in "Emily in Paris" - pronounced in French ...
