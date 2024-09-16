No breathing space
Floods still have the whole of Austria in their grip
The risk of flooding continues to be massive throughout Austria. It's not just the expected enormous rainfall that could exacerbate the situation - temperatures are already rising in the mountains, which is why more water is flowing into the flooded areas. In many places, the emergency services are still working continuously. The weather situation is only expected to calm down somewhat from Wednesday.
Major flooding continued to occur in the east until the early afternoon. In Vienna, subway services are still restricted due to the flooding caused by the storms. Lower Austria has been a disaster area since Sunday. The focus of the operations is on dam rehabilitation and protection, and numerous people have already been evacuated. In St. Pölten, part of the Traisendamm dam broke on Monday. The first evacuations have already taken place here too.
Avalanche danger in Salzburg
In Salzburg, numerous roads are still closed as the danger of avalanches remains. The emergency services are constantly busy pumping out cellars, clearing streets, filling and distributing sandbags and setting up local flood protection. Snow was the main problem in the inner mountains. In other federal provinces, too, the emergency services have been working continuously for several days.
Snowmelt increases
The Danube also continues to rise in the east of the country. In Korneuburg, up to 9870 m³/s are currently flowing through. Nevertheless, the night to Monday was calm, said Klaus Stebal from the provincial fire brigade command in the morning. However, weather experts are expecting further precipitation. The increasing snowmelt could also cause further problems over the next few days.
It will remain rainy
The weather will continue to show its rainy side in the coming days. There will be widespread rain on Tuesday, especially in Vorarlberg, Tyrol and Salzburg, and it will also be rainy for a while in the Inn, Mühl and Waldviertel regions. However, the showers will ease as the day progresses. Clouds and fog will also clear and the sunny spells will be longer.
Wednesday will be warmer
Wednesday will be much milder than the previous days. The sun will prevail more and more. Most of the clouds will disperse. Only isolated showers are possible between Linz, Graz and Vienna. Highs will be between eleven and 22 degrees.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
