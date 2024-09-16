City of Salzburg waves through Gswb managing director

State has valid decision, city moves today to

The selection process was initiated under Salzburg's former mayor Harald Preuner (ÖVP) together with Salzburg's black-blue state government. Now the farce surrounding the replacement of the retired Managing Director Peter Rassaerts is to end today. The state government has already made a valid decision to appoint Hochleitner as his successor. The city senate is following suit today. However, Hochleitner will not be made quite so easy: He will be given a catalog of measures to take with him. And he must set up an ombudsman as soon as possible who is not bound by instructions: So that the sometimes disturbing conditions for Gswb tenants come to an end.