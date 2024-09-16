Despite inconsistencies
City of Salzburg waves through Gswb managing director
As reported, the new managing director of the housing association Gswb will be appointed by the city senate today. SPÖ, ÖVP and FPÖ will vote for Ferdinand Hochleitner, KPÖ Plus and Bürgerliste against. There is to be a contact point for Gswb tenants in future.
The inconsistencies surrounding the appointment of the new Gswb managing director Ferdinand Hochleitner appear to be history. Today, the Salzburg City Senate will approve the appointment of the new boss - according to political circles, with the votes of the SPÖ, ÖVP and FPÖ. The KPÖ - including the responsible Deputy Mayor Kay-Michael Dankl - and the Green Citizens' List will probably vote against in the meeting.
Inconsistencies emerged
In the run-up to today's vote, the application process and previous career of the designated managing director in particular drew criticism. Hochleitner's previous employer - the non-profit OÖ-Wohnbau - was in danger of having its non-profit status revoked, although this did not happen. The Austrian Trade Union Federation (ÖGB) reported shortcomings in personnel management. Hochleitner was first in line in the application process, but was one of four people who were decidedly close to the ÖVP.
Haslauer steps into the breach for Hochleitner
Governor Wilfried Haslauer (ÖVP) was also recently interviewed about the disputes surrounding the appointment of the new head of Gswb. He says: "I am not aware of any law that would prohibit the ÖVP or personalities close to the CV from practicing their profession. Not even in a housing cooperative. There was also a hearing commission and representatives from the city and state were involved in this decision. What is happening here with the future managing director of Gswb is a Stalinist mobbing out of a personality who is to be publicly destroyed."
State has valid decision, city moves today to
The selection process was initiated under Salzburg's former mayor Harald Preuner (ÖVP) together with Salzburg's black-blue state government. Now the farce surrounding the replacement of the retired Managing Director Peter Rassaerts is to end today. The state government has already made a valid decision to appoint Hochleitner as his successor. The city senate is following suit today. However, Hochleitner will not be made quite so easy: He will be given a catalog of measures to take with him. And he must set up an ombudsman as soon as possible who is not bound by instructions: So that the sometimes disturbing conditions for Gswb tenants come to an end.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.