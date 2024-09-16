Pure glamor:
The most beautiful looks of the 2024 Emmy Awards
As every year, the night of the Emmy Awards in Los Angeles was not just about the biggest TV talents, but also about the ultimate glamor on the red carpet.
The stars presented themselves in breathtaking designer gowns and transformed the evening into a celebration of fashion. Here are the most unforgettable looks of the evening:
Jennifer Aniston: Radiant elegance in Oscar de la Renta
55-year-old Jennifer Aniston proved once again that she is one of the icons of style. In a strapless dress by Oscar de la Renta, which sparkled with pearls, she set the ultimate fashion accent. The dress flattered her figure and radiated a simple yet impressive elegance. Aniston paired it with a sparkling diamond bracelet from Tiffany & Co. that subtly rounded off her look. No wonder she was voted best dressed woman of the evening.
Selena Gomez: Glamorous in Ralph Lauren
Selena Gomez provided a wow moment in a custom-made, black and silver dress by Ralph Lauren. The criss-cross halter neckline emphasized her cleavage, while the silver embellishments on the shimmering fabric created a fascinating contrast. The 32-year-old, who shines in "Only Murders in the Building", completed her look with stunning diamond earrings, rings and a bracelet from Tiffany & Co. Gomez radiated strength and sensuality at the same time - a look to remember.
Sofia Vergara: Crimson dream by Dolce & Gabbana
Sofia Vergara wowed in a crimson, figure-hugging dress by Dolce & Gabbana. The dress, which perfectly showcased her famous hourglass figure, was bursting with glamor and passion. Vergara, known for her curvaceous silhouette, lent the look an incomparable elegance and emphasized her radiant personality. A fiery appearance that lit up the red carpet.
Dakota Fanning: Renaissance of elegance
Dakota Fanning made a fashionable comeback that no one could miss. In an exquisite dress by Armani Privé from the fall/winter 2024 collection, the actress shimmered like a true Hollywood goddess. The former child star showed that she has grown up and established herself as a style icon. With this elegant look, she made a stunning return to the red carpet.
Reese Witherspoon: Playful sophistication by Dior
Reese Witherspoon opted for timeless elegance and chose a black dress by Dior embroidered with delicate floral motifs. The look was playful yet sophisticated, in keeping with the actress' charming charisma. Witherspoon proved once again that less is often more and that you can make a lasting impression with a touch of romance.
Kristen Wiig: A dream in Oscar de la Renta
Kristen Wiig also opted for Oscar de la Renta and presented herself in a magnificent creation that was as daring as it was classic. While the dress was cut rather simply, it was the material it was made of that really stood out: a gold metallic basket weave that looked like glamorous armor. One of our absolute favorite looks!
Elizabeth Debicki: Regal in Dior
Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, known for her role as Princess Diana, looked simply majestic in her velvet corset dress by Dior. The rich velvet fabric combined with the precise cut of the corset gave Debicki a regal appearance. She exuded elegance and luxury, as if she had stepped straight out of a fairytale onto the red carpet.
Gillian Anderson: Glittering goddess in Emilia Wickstead
"Sex Education" actress Gillian Anderson shimmered in a silver metallic gown by Emilia Wickstead. The shiny fabric reflected the light beautifully, transforming Anderson into a true style goddess. Her cool elegance and futuristic design were a highlight of the evening.
Rita Ora: On trend with pink
Pink dominated the red carpet, and no one else wore the trend color as stylishly as Rita Ora. The singer opted for an elegant pink dress, which she paired with a dramatic boa. By her side: husband Taika Waititi. He helped his wife to make the most of her dress.
Emmy night 2024 was a celebration of fashion and glamor - and the stars managed to celebrate both their individuality and the trends of the season. From timeless elegance to bold statement pieces, there was something for everyone on this red carpet.
