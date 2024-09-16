The most beautiful looks of the 2024 Emmy Awards

Jennifer Aniston: Radiant elegance in Oscar de la Renta

55-year-old Jennifer Aniston proved once again that she is one of the icons of style. In a strapless dress by Oscar de la Renta, which sparkled with pearls, she set the ultimate fashion accent. The dress flattered her figure and radiated a simple yet impressive elegance. Aniston paired it with a sparkling diamond bracelet from Tiffany & Co. that subtly rounded off her look. No wonder she was voted best dressed woman of the evening.