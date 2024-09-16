Vorteilswelt
Relaxation in Upper Austria

The dams held, one more day of anxiety

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 08:00

The good news after a weekend full of worries: the dams in Upper Austria have held, the fire departments had a comparatively quiet night. Some fire brigades are still out as a backup and everyone is hoping that today, Monday, will pass off well.

Two fire alarms, one door opening and four trees lying across roads and only one flooded cellar - since midnight, the alarms for the fire departments in Upper Austria have been almost "normal" again. "It was a quiet night", confirmed the provincial fire brigade command. Almost four dozen fire brigades are still out holding their ground at dams and pumping out cellars.

More rain
The dams have held, but numerous roads and train connections are still closed. The helpers' eyes are still on the sky and the meteorologists' forecasts, because today, Monday, will be the last day of fear in the current flood crisis. Heavy rainfall is forecast once again and the levels of many small streams are already very high. 

Helpers across the border
250 helpers from Upper Austria are still on disaster duty in Lower Austria. According to initial reports, all the firefighters who were dispatched survived the night well and there were no accidents.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
