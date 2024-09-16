Mudslides, masses of snow and a dead ski tourer

The low snow line, which stored the precipitation as snow in large parts of the country, helped against the flooding. However, the masses of snow caused other problems in the mountain regions. Two hut workers from Nepal had to be rescued from a material ropeway in Obersulzbachtal in Neukirchen on Saturday. Due to the strong winds, the cableway's suspension rope may have jumped out of the guide. Under adverse conditions, the mountain rescue team managed to rescue the two Nepalese after several hours.