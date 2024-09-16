Vorteilswelt
Turbulent weekend

Mudslides, masses of snow and a dead ski tourer

Nachrichten
16.09.2024 06:00
Firefighters and mountain rescuers were in constant action at the weekend. Salzburg's firefighters are sending helpers to the disaster area today.
The all-clear was not yet given for Salzburg at the weekend for the major flooding, which mainly affected eastern Austria. Although there were no major floods, the emergency services were still constantly in demand. By Sunday, 1734 firefighters from 72 fire departments had been called out to 387 operations throughout the province.

The focus of the flood operations was in the north of the province. The Wiestal Landesstraße is closed after a mudslide between Adnet and the Wiestal reservoir. Some of the Flachgau lakes burst their banks, such as the Wallersee near the Seekirchen lido.

The Wiestalstraße is closed for a longer period after a mudslide. (Bild: Tschepp Markus)
The Wiestalstraße is closed for a longer period after a mudslide.
(Bild: Tschepp Markus)
The Salzach in Hallein was filled almost to the brim. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
The Salzach in Hallein was filled almost to the brim.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Two swans conquered the beach volleyball court in Seekirchen. (Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Two swans conquered the beach volleyball court in Seekirchen.
(Bild: Tröster Andreas)
Mountain rescuers found a dead ski tourer in Obertauern. (Bild: Bergrettung Salzburg)
Mountain rescuers found a dead ski tourer in Obertauern.
(Bild: Bergrettung Salzburg)

However, the situation made it possible for the fire department to send helpers to Lower Austria, which was badly affected. A disaster train from the city of Salzburg, together with other trains from Lungau, Pongau and Pinzgau, is traveling to eastern Austria early this morning to provide support.

The low snow line, which stored the precipitation as snow in large parts of the country, helped against the flooding. However, the masses of snow caused other problems in the mountain regions. Two hut workers from Nepal had to be rescued from a material ropeway in Obersulzbachtal in Neukirchen on Saturday. Due to the strong winds, the cableway's suspension rope may have jumped out of the guide. Under adverse conditions, the mountain rescue team managed to rescue the two Nepalese after several hours.

The mountain rescue team in Obertauern found a 54-year-old Slovenian dead on Sunday. The alpinist had set off alone on a ski tour on Saturday. Rescuers found him at a depth of two meters in the Seekareck area. He had probably fallen on a snow cornice during the ascent.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

