Turbulent weekend
Mudslides, masses of snow and a dead ski tourer
The all-clear was not yet given for Salzburg at the weekend for the major flooding, which mainly affected eastern Austria. Although there were no major floods, the emergency services were still constantly in demand. By Sunday, 1734 firefighters from 72 fire departments had been called out to 387 operations throughout the province.
The focus of the flood operations was in the north of the province. The Wiestal Landesstraße is closed after a mudslide between Adnet and the Wiestal reservoir. Some of the Flachgau lakes burst their banks, such as the Wallersee near the Seekirchen lido.
However, the situation made it possible for the fire department to send helpers to Lower Austria, which was badly affected. A disaster train from the city of Salzburg, together with other trains from Lungau, Pongau and Pinzgau, is traveling to eastern Austria early this morning to provide support.
The low snow line, which stored the precipitation as snow in large parts of the country, helped against the flooding. However, the masses of snow caused other problems in the mountain regions. Two hut workers from Nepal had to be rescued from a material ropeway in Obersulzbachtal in Neukirchen on Saturday. Due to the strong winds, the cableway's suspension rope may have jumped out of the guide. Under adverse conditions, the mountain rescue team managed to rescue the two Nepalese after several hours.
The mountain rescue team in Obertauern found a 54-year-old Slovenian dead on Sunday. The alpinist had set off alone on a ski tour on Saturday. Rescuers found him at a depth of two meters in the Seekareck area. He had probably fallen on a snow cornice during the ascent.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.