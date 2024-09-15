Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Angry post

Trump on Truth Social: “I hate Taylor Swift!”

Nachrichten
15.09.2024 19:32

A few days after US superstar Taylor Swift announced her support for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Donald Trump is apparently venting his anger about it. "I hate Taylor Swift!" was the message in a post published in capital letters on his Truth Social account.

comment0 Kommentare

Truth Social is the Republican's online mouthpiece. He once co-founded the platform as a kind of Twitter replacement when his Twitter account was blocked. As a rule, Trump manages his Truth Social account himself. There was initially no independent confirmation of the authenticity of Swift's post.

Singer spoke out in support of Harris
Swift had spoken out in favor of the Democrat immediately after the TV duel on Tuesday evening (local time), in which Harris met Trump for the first time. She will vote for Harris and her vice presidential candidate Tim Walz in the presidential election on November 5, the singer announced in a post on Instagram. Swift has enormous influence among her fans and around 284 million followers on the platform.

Trump's Truth social account posted various posts in capital letters on Sunday morning (local time) - including: "The failed New York Times is a real danger to democracy." Before the Swift post, it read: "All the rich, job-creating people who support Comrade Kamala Harris are stupid."

Trump had already appeared angry shortly after Swift's Instagram post. "She always seems to support a Democrat. And she'll probably pay a price for that in the marketplace," he said. He was not a Swift fan, he added.

A few weeks ago, Trump had published images generated with artificial intelligence on Truth Social that were intended to give the impression that Swift and her fans supported Trump. The singer now cited these images as one reason why she was making her political position public.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf