Angry post
Trump on Truth Social: “I hate Taylor Swift!”
A few days after US superstar Taylor Swift announced her support for Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, Donald Trump is apparently venting his anger about it. "I hate Taylor Swift!" was the message in a post published in capital letters on his Truth Social account.
Truth Social is the Republican's online mouthpiece. He once co-founded the platform as a kind of Twitter replacement when his Twitter account was blocked. As a rule, Trump manages his Truth Social account himself. There was initially no independent confirmation of the authenticity of Swift's post.
Singer spoke out in support of Harris
Swift had spoken out in favor of the Democrat immediately after the TV duel on Tuesday evening (local time), in which Harris met Trump for the first time. She will vote for Harris and her vice presidential candidate Tim Walz in the presidential election on November 5, the singer announced in a post on Instagram. Swift has enormous influence among her fans and around 284 million followers on the platform.
Trump's Truth social account posted various posts in capital letters on Sunday morning (local time) - including: "The failed New York Times is a real danger to democracy." Before the Swift post, it read: "All the rich, job-creating people who support Comrade Kamala Harris are stupid."
Trump had already appeared angry shortly after Swift's Instagram post. "She always seems to support a Democrat. And she'll probably pay a price for that in the marketplace," he said. He was not a Swift fan, he added.
A few weeks ago, Trump had published images generated with artificial intelligence on Truth Social that were intended to give the impression that Swift and her fans supported Trump. The singer now cited these images as one reason why she was making her political position public.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
