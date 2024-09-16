Historic fire engine returns home

After that, it was quiet for a long time around the former Carinthian emergency vehicle. Until 2023, when we received the information that our fire engine still existed," says Prix. Fortunately for classic car fans, it had not been cut up, but was in a garage in Lower Austria. And after long negotiations with the owner, a price was also agreed for the noble vehicle. "Because we couldn't raise the purchase price on our own, we started looking for donors."