Historic fire engine returns home
A Klagenfurt fire engine has been on a long journey in its almost 100 years. The vehicle, which was thought to have been lost, was rediscovered in 2023 and has now been brought back to Carinthia, where it can be admired at Historama Ferlach.
The ÖAF (Österreichische Automobil Fabriksaktiengesellschaft) emergency vehicle is a true rarity, as "it has numerous special features," explains Jörg Prix from the Historama in Ferlach. However, it is not only the features of the car that are interesting, but also the history of the 28-horsepower truck.
Long time in the service of the Klagenfurt fire brigade
The vehicle was purchased by the Klagenfurt fire department in 1928. "The superstructures were then made by a Klagenfurt company," explains the classic car enthusiast. And until after the Second World War, the fire engine was even used by the Klagenfurt fire brigade. In the post-war period, the truck was finally sold to Mautner Markhof. "The truck was then used as a company fire engine until Klagenfurt closed down."
It was eventually relocated to Vienna. It was not until 1994 that it returned to Carinthia on loan, more precisely to the Historama Ferlach. "A short time later, however, we received a call. Mautner Markhof wanted the car back so that they could cut it up and turn it into a bar," recalls Prix. It was with a heavy heart that the volunteer members of Historama brought the vehicle back to Vienna.
It was difficult to give the car back. After all, it is something special.
Jörg Prix vom Historama
After that, it was quiet for a long time around the former Carinthian emergency vehicle. Until 2023, when we received the information that our fire engine still existed," says Prix. Fortunately for classic car fans, it had not been cut up, but was in a garage in Lower Austria. And after long negotiations with the owner, a price was also agreed for the noble vehicle. "Because we couldn't raise the purchase price on our own, we started looking for donors."
Municipality buys fire engine for Historama
In order to raise the 20,000 euros, the classic car fans knocked on the door of the municipality of Ferlach. "I was immediately enthusiastic about the vehicle and the idea," says Mayor Ingo Appé, who immediately pledged half of the purchase price as support. The money came from the head of the municipality's representation funds. The state also contributed a portion.
Finally, the volunteer members of Historama were able to pick up the vehicle in Lower Austria and bring it back to its old home. "We then spent around 1000 hours completely restoring it. Now it's back to its original condition," says a delighted Prix.
