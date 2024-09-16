Opening on Monday
Trade fair Fafga now has a new president
WK boss Barbara Thaler relinquished the office of trade fair president. Sebiye Çara will open Fafga, the trade fair for the hospitality and hotel industry, on Monday in Innsbruck.
There will be a premiere when Fafga, the Tyrolean tourism trade fair, opens on Monday morning. While it was previously customary for the incumbent President of the Chamber of Commerce to also hold the position of President of the trade fair, the current head of the Chamber, Barbara Thaler, has broken new ground. She did not accept the position of President of the trade fair and instead nominated another businesswoman - namely Sebiye Çara.
And who is the new President? According to the company register, she is the managing director of Sebi Tankstellen GmbH, which operates seven petrol stations throughout Tyrol. So far, nothing more has been revealed about the new trade fair president. There are also no photos on the internet or on the COME and WK websites.
When asked by "Krone" why Thaler does not hold the office herself like her predecessors, the answer was: "The President cannot and does not want to do everything herself, she is more than busy with the Chamber, the Economic Association, her own company and other things." With Sebiye Çara, however, the office is held by a great entrepreneur. You will get to know her at the Fafga opening.
Josef Falkner, President of the Tyrolean Tourism Association (TTV), is no stranger to the event. Founded in 1991 by tourism expert Heinrich Klier, the association recently held its annual general meeting at Hotel Edelmanns in Kematen. There were also new elections.
The previous president, tourism expert Josef Falkner from Sölden, was confirmed. His deputy Manfred Furtner from Achensee was also confirmed. The board members: Gerhard Holzknecht, former LA Josef Schett, Josef Senfter, Klaus Volk, Johann Hörtnagl, Gabi Kleißl and Rolf-Dieter Kuprian. Following the election, Mario Eckmaier spoke on the topic of "Artificial intelligence - curse or blessing?"
