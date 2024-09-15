First houses flooded, people evacuated

1100 operations in the city within hours

The continuous rain and sometimes gale-force winds took their toll on the emergency services of Vienna's professional fire department. Within the last few hours, more than 1100 operations were carried out in the Vienna city area. Dangerous situations had to be cleared in the area of the Wien River and the Liesingbach. Half of the operations were due to the rainfall, the other half to the storm. Fallen trees and broken branches had to be removed and water ingress into buildings, cellars and underground garages had to be tackled.