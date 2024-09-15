Storm in Vienna
First houses flooded, people evacuated
The storm-related flooding has now also reached the federal capital. In Penzing, the Vienna River overflowed its banks in the Ludwiggasse area and flooded houses. Some buildings can only be reached by boat. According to the professional fire department, people were evacuated in the early hours of the morning.
At 9 a.m. on Sunday, the Vienna River had a water level of 2.26 meters in the area of the Kennedy Bridge. At the same time the day before, it was 50 centimeters.
Subway service considerably restricted
The scenario also had consequences for public transport. Wiener Linien had to significantly restrict its subway services. The Vienna River had already reached a critical level during the night. The water level on the Danube Canal also rose massively. Wiener Linien was therefore forced to take extensive protective measures on various subway lines.
Lines are protected with dam beams and sandbags
The endangered subway lines were protected from the ingressing water with dam beams and sandbags. Some subway services had to be suspended. The U4 only ran between Heiligenstadt and Friedensbrücke stations, the U6 was initially operated between Floridsdorf and Westbahnhof as well as Meidling and Siebenhirten stations. The U3 was discontinued between the stations Rochusgasse and Simmering. "If possible, please switch to other lines", Wiener Linien asked public transport users.
A replacement bus service has been set up on the U4 line between Hütteldorf and Karlsplatz stations. The stops can be found in the WienMobil app under "Betriebsinfo" - "geplant" - "U4 Hochwasser". In addition, streetcar line D is still available between Heiligenstadt and Karlsplatz. As a replacement for the U6, streetcar line 62 has been extended - until further notice, it will run on the route Lainz - Meidling station and the underground stations Margaretengürtel - Westbahnhof - Burggasse.
1100 operations in the city within hours
The continuous rain and sometimes gale-force winds took their toll on the emergency services of Vienna's professional fire department. Within the last few hours, more than 1100 operations were carried out in the Vienna city area. Dangerous situations had to be cleared in the area of the Wien River and the Liesingbach. Half of the operations were due to the rainfall, the other half to the storm. Fallen trees and broken branches had to be removed and water ingress into buildings, cellars and underground garages had to be tackled.
Levels of the Wien River and Liesingbach cause concern
"The rising water levels of the Wienfluss and Liesingbach rivers in particular continue to pose a risk in this area," said fire department spokesperson Gerald Schimpf. The fire department continues to expect a very high volume of operations and has called in additional personnel, said Schimpf. "Avoid unnecessary journeys or spending time outdoors today and stay away from flooding waters," he appealed to the common sense of the Viennese population.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.