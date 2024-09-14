"Already next week"
Stefan Raab celebrates “muscle comeback” on RTL
After almost a decade away from the screen, German entertainer Stefan Raab celebrated his television comeback. The former "TV total" presenter, who is still adored by many fans, boxed in an exhibition match against Regina Halmich (47) in Düsseldorf. And in the end, despite his defeat, he made the fans cheer: "Yes, I'm doing shows again".
It should have been a boxing match. And became the comeback of the decade: "Stefan is here and is cleaning up the place. Everyone who knows him is already looking forward to it," rapped Stefan Raab at the official press conference for his comeback.
In the end, the 57-year-old had a real respectable success - and an announcement that made thousands of fans cheer: "I'm doing shows again." And in the old dream team with Elton, whom he offered a job while still in the ring - as an intern ... According to Raab, the show is due to start in just one week - as a foretaste, he showed himself to his fans in the shower after the fight.
"You're not going to win the million here"
He then revealed his reasons for the comeback: "A whole generation has now grown up without good entertainment." He could no longer stand idly by. RTL has also offered him the chance to "become number 2 after the Bachelor". The show is due to start on Wednesday at 8.10 pm, not on linear TV, but on RTL+ with a "quiz competition show". Opponent: Raab himself. Prize money: one million euros. Applications are now open. He will also be organizing events again - fans will remember the big high diving competition and others.
RTL had previously broadcast the boxing event live: the now 57-year-old had already met the former world boxing champion in the ring in 2001 and 2007, losing both times. In 2001, Halmich even broke his nose. However, the question of who would win the third - and supposedly last - fight was only a minor matter. First of all, most viewers and web users were interested in what Raab looks like today.
He had retired from the screen in 2015 and from then on worked behind the scenes. And as expected, the media pro kept the fans waiting - and shocked them with an empty hall at the beginning. The boxing ring then flew in - and Raab finally relieved the audience.
"Couple on the mouth", sang Raab, just like in the good old days, it was a great performance with lots of show, dancers and lots of pyrotechnics!
"I'm sorry for the way you look"
Raab put up a good fight in the rounds - but Halmich kept going after Raab. She was in top form, Raab could only try to keep her at a distance - in vain!
Unsurprisingly, Halmich won the fight in the end - but Raab stood his ground until the end. "I'm sorry how you look," Raab said at the end, sounding as if he had never been away. At least he had left the professional boxer with a black eye.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Liebe Leserin, lieber Leser,
die Kommentarfunktion steht Ihnen ab 6 Uhr wieder wie gewohnt zur Verfügung.
Mit freundlichen Grüßen
das krone.at-Team
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.