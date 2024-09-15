Styria in the “pole”! Turnaround on reform idea

Treibach sees something positive in this. "It's a better approach than the one with Salzburg. But you have to make sure that the costs don't explode. Coach travel won't get any cheaper," says Treibach's sports boss Stefan Weitensfelder, who has come up with an interesting idea. "In the fall, all clubs play in the national league. In spring, the eight best teams from Styria and Carinthia can play in the regional league, while the bottom eight compete against relegation." The Carinthian Football Association is keeping a low profile. President Martin Mutz did not want to comment publicly: "There is a proposal that we will discuss with the clubs in the next few days."