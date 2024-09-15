Regional league from '26/27
Styria in the “pole”! Turnaround on reform idea
The idea of Carinthia and Salzburg forming a regional league together from 2026/27 seems to be off the table. There is also currently talk of a possible four-way split of the third-highest division. The WAC Amateurs will host Wallern on Sunday and a home-grown player from the Jungwölfe is currently really turning on the heat. .
U-turn in the regional league reform! The project group met again on Friday to discuss making the third-highest division more attractive. The initially planned division into six leagues appears to be off the table - there is currently talk of four: Carinthia/Styria, Tyrol/Vorarlberg, Salzburg/Upper Austria and Vienna/Lower Austria/Burgenland. "That is being discussed. But the ÖFB must also take a stand on this. We need a solution by the end of the year," said Salzburg's regional league chairman Anton Feldinger.
Treibach sees something positive in this. "It's a better approach than the one with Salzburg. But you have to make sure that the costs don't explode. Coach travel won't get any cheaper," says Treibach's sports boss Stefan Weitensfelder, who has come up with an interesting idea. "In the fall, all clubs play in the national league. In spring, the eight best teams from Styria and Carinthia can play in the regional league, while the bottom eight compete against relegation." The Carinthian Football Association is keeping a low profile. President Martin Mutz did not want to comment publicly: "There is a proposal that we will discuss with the clubs in the next few days."
Goriupp in top form
In sporting terms? The WAC Amateurs host Wallern on Sunday. A lot will depend on Daniel Goriupp! After six games, the striker already has five goals. He scored that many in the entire previous season. "He's made huge strides, works hard every day and is now also a leading player," says his coach Nemanja Rnic happily.
