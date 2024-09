Dornbirn girls warned against Tyrolean second division team

"If we put our performance on the pitch, we will win," says Dornbirn coach Klaus Stocker, convinced of his team's potential ahead of today's away match in the cup round of 16 at Wacker Innsbruck (15). The fact that his team did not win against Innsbruck last season - when the Tyroleans were still playing in the Bundesliga - does not change that. After a 1:1 home draw, they suffered a 2:3 away defeat in the very last round. "We just didn't play well then and you can't compare our current squad with the one we had back then," said Stocker.