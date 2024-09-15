Assistance for schoolchildren: parents complain of “chaos”

"It's hard enough for us to cope with this illness and give our daughter as normal and carefree a childhood as possible. And then the authorities are constantly putting obstacles in our way," complains a father of a first-grader who suffers from diabetes. Basically positive: school assistance has recently become possible for diabetic children for the first time, but the family remained in the dark for a long time. The promise of 20 hours a week only came at the last minute, after the parents had pulled out all the stops.