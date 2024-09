Glasses clink again in the old monastery cellar

But then heaven sent the art rescuers of the "Mariazell im Wienerwald Association" led by the idealists Franz Schuh and Dr. Thomas Aigner. Their vision of saving the 400-year-old architectural jewel, which was almost completely covered in thorns, saw the light of day in the first days of fall. "From now on, delicious droplets can once again be enjoyed at celebrations of all kinds," enthuses Schuh.