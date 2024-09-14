Sales clerk remained stubborn
Teenagers robbed flower shop with a gun
Two boys from Graz (14 and 15 years old) who tried to rob a flower store in the Eggenberg district on Friday morning are already known to the police - with a deceptively real-looking toy pistol. They fled without any loot and were arrested a short time later.
Burglaries, robberies: The 14-year-old native of Belarus and the 15-year-old Turk are already known to the police. On Friday, they wanted to strike again and rob a flower store in Graz-Eggenberg.
Shortly after 9.30 a.m., the youths entered the store, having pulled their hoods up to their faces. They threatened the employee, who was alone in the store, with a pistol - which later turned out to be fake. But despite repeated demands from the robbers, she did not hand over any cash. This is behavior that the police explicitly do not recommend.
Boys are now in custody
The youths had to leave without any loot. The employee was able to provide a crucial clue to the escape route, and the boys were tracked down in an apartment near the crime scene by officers from the Graz-Eggenberg police station and special forces from the Cobra task force. The murder weapon and clothing were also seized.
The youths confessed fully during their interrogation. They are being held in Graz-Jakomini prison. The Provincial Criminal Police Office is still investigating.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
