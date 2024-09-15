Ländle girl goes on title hunt with record champions

Vienna got preference over Innsbruck

A circumstance that played a decisive role in the choice of her place of study and ultimately spoke against Innsbruck - where sister Sarah studies. "Of course I thought about whether I should also study in Innsbruck," says Lina. "However, champion TI Volley relies on a lot of legionnaires. With a view to qualifying for the 2026 European Championships, I need as much playing time as possible." Time that she is more likely to get with the record-breaking domestic champions, who won an incredible 14 championships in a row from 1994 to 2017 and a total of 71 titles (46x league, 25x cup).