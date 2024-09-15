Vienna instead of Innsbruck
Ländle girl goes on title hunt with record champions
In summer 2021, Lina Hinteregger moved from VC Dornbirn to Kanti Schaffhausen in Switzerland. After graduating from the Dornbirn sports high school in the summer of 2023, she is now studying to become a teacher of mathematics and sport in Vienna. And wants to recommend herself for higher ranks in the national team at Austrian record champions Sokol/Post SV.
"I've been here in Vienna for just over a week and I really like the city," reveals Lina Hinteregger. The Wolfurt native, who moved from Dornbirn in the second Austrian league to Schaffhausen in the Swiss NLA three years ago, is now starting a new chapter. "I'm starting my teaching degree in mathematics and sport here and will be playing for Sokol/Post SV from now on," explains the 19-year-old outside attacker, who has also become an integral part of the Austrian national team in recent months.
Vienna got preference over Innsbruck
A circumstance that played a decisive role in the choice of her place of study and ultimately spoke against Innsbruck - where sister Sarah studies. "Of course I thought about whether I should also study in Innsbruck," says Lina. "However, champion TI Volley relies on a lot of legionnaires. With a view to qualifying for the 2026 European Championships, I need as much playing time as possible." Time that she is more likely to get with the record-breaking domestic champions, who won an incredible 14 championships in a row from 1994 to 2017 and a total of 71 titles (46x league, 25x cup).
Lina, who has found accommodation in a shared flat in the ninth district for the first year, clearly outlines her goals with the new club: "Of course I want to play for titles with Sokol/Post SV."
