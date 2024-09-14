Lower Austria warns citizens
Significant increase in rainfall now confirmed
All those who had hoped that the rainfall situation in Lower Austria would not worsen have to be disappointed. Following a briefing by the provincial management team, it is now clear that a significant increase of a further 230mm of rain is to be expected over the next 48 hours (as of midday on Saturday).
"The coming hours will be the hours of truth for flood protection and a massive test of endurance for our emergency services and many of our compatriots." Governor Johanna Mikl-Leitner is unfortunately unable to give a positive forecast in view of the reliable forecasts - according to the current status until Monday afternoon for the time being.
Rising water levels are developing dangerously
Accordingly, a rapid and significant rise in water levels is to be expected in all bodies of water. Added to this are gale-force gusts of wind. "According to current forecasts, this means an HQ20 to 30 for the Danube. An HQ30 and locally higher is possible on the southern tributaries," it says.
Evacuations are already being prepared
According to Mikl-Leitner, the risk situation in the Waldviertel is expected to increase particularly quickly: "Emergency organizations are preparing for evacuations together with the district governors and municipalities - where they could become necessary - and are informing citizens accordingly."
The affected municipalities in the districts of Zwettl, Horn, Krems and Tulln have now been declared disaster areas. The fire department is setting up mobile flood protection and protecting the critical infrastructure, is deploying two KHD (disaster relief service) platoons and all district teams - large pumps are also available.
Appeal to the population: "Prepare for the situation!"
"I ask all Lower Austrians in the affected regions to be prepared for further rainfall and rising flood levels."
The meeting, chaired by Deputy Provincial Governor Stephan Pernkopf, was attended by the Governor, Provincial Fire Brigade Commander Dietmar Fahrafellner and all emergency organizations and experts in hydrology, hydraulic engineering and infrastructure.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.