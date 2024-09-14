Chief of operations among them
US army killed four IS leaders in Iraq in August
According to the US Army, four leaders of the jihadist group Islamic State (IS) were killed in western Iraq at the end of August. During the operation, which was carried out together with Iraqi security forces, the militia's military operations commander in Iraq was also killed, the US Central Command Centcom, which is responsible for the Middle East, explained on Friday in the online service X.
The operation targeted IS leaders and weakened IS's ability to "organize and conduct operations against civilians", the statement continued. A total of 14 IS members were killed in the operation on August 29.
Permanent victory over IS as the goal
Several US soldiers were injured. Centcom remains committed to the lasting victory over IS, "which continues to threaten the US, our allies and partners, and regional stability", explained US General Michael Erik Kurilla.
Iraq wants complete withdrawal of international troops
The operation took place against the backdrop of ongoing talks between Baghdad and Washington on the future of the anti-jihadist coalition in Iraq. Iraq has declared the complete withdrawal of international troops as its goal - but no timetable has yet been announced. The USA has stationed around 2,500 soldiers in Iraq and 900 in Syria as part of the international coalition against IS.
