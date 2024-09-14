Skills coach: “Team experience is the most important thing”

"Krone": Mr. Simonitsch, you are team leader, psychosocial and sports science consultant, you talk to the participants, massage them and look after them. What does your everyday life at Worldskills look like?

Manfred Simonitsch: We get up at half past five, have breakfast at 5.45 am and leave for Euroexpo at 6.30 am. We are on site with the team and are the only ones who are allowed to talk to the participants. We help with very practical things like a fitted blouse, but also with pain, for example with kinesiotape.