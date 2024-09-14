Vorteilswelt
"Krone" interview

Skills coach: “Team experience is the most important thing”

Nachrichten
14.09.2024 19:00

Little sleep, high pressure and up to ten hours of competition a day: the 46 Austrian participants in the World Skills Championships in Lyon are pushing themselves to their limits. They are looked after by coaches, masseurs, physiotherapists and their own team doctor. Manfred Simonitsch gives an insight into everyday competition life.

comment0 Kommentare

"Krone": Mr. Simonitsch, you are team leader, psychosocial and sports science consultant, you talk to the participants, massage them and look after them. What does your everyday life at Worldskills look like?
Manfred Simonitsch: We get up at half past five, have breakfast at 5.45 am and leave for Euroexpo at 6.30 am. We are on site with the team and are the only ones who are allowed to talk to the participants. We help with very practical things like a fitted blouse, but also with pain, for example with kinesiotape. 

Which professions need your help the most?
Priority is given to professions that are very physically demanding, but also those that involve long periods of holding - hairdressers, for example. In general, however, the psychological pressure is great for everyone. The tension then increases slightly.

Impressions from the Worldskills in Lyon, day three: chef Silvius Pink (Bild: Florian Wieser)
Impressions from the Worldskills in Lyon, day three: chef Silvius Pink
(Bild: Florian Wieser)
Tiler Florian Gruber (Bild: Florian Wieser)
Tiler Florian Gruber
(Bild: Florian Wieser)
Mobile Robotics - Simon Stoißer &amp; Jan Trummer (Bild: SkillsAustria/Florian Wieser)
Mobile Robotics - Simon Stoißer &amp; Jan Trummer
(Bild: SkillsAustria/Florian Wieser)
Welder Alexander Pfleger (Bild: Florian Wieser)
Welder Alexander Pfleger
(Bild: Florian Wieser)
Chef Silvius Pink (Bild: Florian Wieser)
Chef Silvius Pink
(Bild: Florian Wieser)

What makes Worldskills so challenging?
A number of factors come together: The participants don't sleep much, have long days, one and a half hours on the bus every day, waiting times and eight to ten hours of work. It's often about reminding them of little things: to drink enough, for example, or to take a scarf in the cold wind to prevent catching a cold. 

And during the competition itself?
The crowd of spectators is certainly a challenge. It's like at the movies: hundreds of people are watching, but the participants don't react.

Apart from professional qualifications, what do the participants take with them for the rest of their lives?
The team experience is certainly the most important thing. Not only with Team Austria, but also in the individual profession with the international competition. For example, one participant told me about meeting a competitor from Uganda: He works at a different level, but still tries his best. This gives you a completely different perspective on our conditions here in Austria.

How long have you been involved in Skills and what are your expectations of the team?
I've been involved since 2016 and want to get a little bit better every year.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Hannah Michaeler
Hannah Michaeler
