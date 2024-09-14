Vorteilswelt
In Styria

Storm damage: 4000 households without power

Nachrichten
14.09.2024 07:59

As expected, storm gusts in particular are currently causing problems in Styria: around 4000 households were without power on Saturday morning and further outages are to be expected. The fire departments have already been called out to dozens of incidents. The rainfall is expected to intensify over the course of the day.

comment0 Kommentare

It started at 2 a.m., reports Urs Harnik, spokesman for Energie Steiermark: "Hurricane-force gusts of wind" knocked down trees, which in turn damaged power lines. Around 4000 households were initially affected. The main areas affected were communities such as Raaba and Hausmannstätten south-east of Graz, the Birkfeld area and, in some places, eastern Upper Styria. The Enns Valley has so far been spared.

"We are talking about many local events, but no widespread outages," says Harnik. The employees are out doing repair work. They are probably in for an intensive weekend, as the wind is expected to remain strong until Sunday evening.

Fire departments on storm duty
The fire departments are also already under pressure: According to the state fire brigade association, there has been an "increased number of operations in the past 24 hours. The majority of these operations involved removing fallen trees that were blocking roads." Pump-out operations, on the other hand, played a completely subordinate role.

The provincial warning center also said on Saturday morning that there was still no major damage in Styria. The precipitation forecast for the second half of the night has been delayed, but in the Bad Aussee area it is already snowing down to below 1000 meters above sea level. Precipitation is expected to cover large parts of the country by midday.

Railroad line to Friedberg closed
ÖBB continues to advise against unnecessary rail travel: In the Styrian-Lower Austrian border region, a mudslide between Aspang and Friedberg is already causing a closure that will remain in place until at least Monday evening. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jakob Traby
Jakob Traby
