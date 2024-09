Dream job “hobby craftsman”: What you need to watch out for!

One morning it was just lying outside the door. The carefully labeled box had reached its destination: Schreinergasse 13, 3100 St. Pölten. What's it all about? This is revealed by an enclosed postcard, which the "Krone" also gets to see: "Dear Schurlibär! (sic) Please fix me so that I'm just fine again - and you can put me somewhere - if I can't walk anymore, that's okay too! And please send me back with the repair invoice and postage! Thank you very much! Grandma I."