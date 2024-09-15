Austria Vienna vs Sturm Graz – LIVE from 5pm

Bundesliga in the ticker
Sturm Graz kick off the first hot phase of the season at Vienna's Austria. Over the next three weeks, the champions have four Bundesliga games and two Champions League appearances on their schedule. At Austria on Sunday (17:00), Sturm can not only maintain their lead in the table, but also get in the mood for the away trip to Stade Brest in France. For the Viennese, this is the first of three matches on the road. The weather situation in eastern Austria is causing concern.
It remains to be seen whether it will be possible to play due to the persistent rainfall. A pick is scheduled for Sunday lunchtime, but according to the club, it could also take place earlier. Austria have already sold 11,500 tickets. If Sturm can look ahead to their first appearance in the top flight in 24 years next Thursday after the match, the Violets have a derby ahead of them. After the kick-off at Rapid, they continue away at Salzburg a week later.
"Now it's time to really get going," said Sturm's sporting director Andreas Schicker. The defending champions have notched up four wins and just one defeat in the league - although there has been sand in the gears at times. Sturm did not necessarily score spectacularly, but with efficiency and straightforward performances. Schicker expected "a difficult game in Vienna-Favoriten. Austria have had a good transfer window, especially in attack, and they now have more options." He also hoped for "fair conditions" with regard to the weather.
Resting was only possible to a limited extent for Graz during the international break. Otar Kiteishvili played two Nations League games for Georgia, while Jusuf Gazibegovic was a regular for Bosnia. Gregory Wüthrich made his first appearance on the pitch for Switzerland, while Amady Camara made his debut for Mali. Jon Gorenc Stankovic and Tomi Horvat were in the Slovenian squad, but hardly featured for Austria's league opponents. Denmark's Mika Biereth and William Böving, Norway's Seedy Jatta and Leon Grgic, among others, played for Austria in the U21 squad.
Schicker was less than pleased about the many missing players, but he saw the flood of secondments as "part of the positive development and an award for the club". Christian Ilzer has had all his men available again since Thursday, although Wüthrich's ankle was a bit of a problem. Erencan Yardimci and Malick Yalcouye have been cleared to play. Manprit Sarkaria is not an issue, the former Austrian has not found a new club and there is no room for him in the Graz squad.
Austria's points tally after the first few rounds of the season is better than it has been for some time. The last time they scored more than eight points was in 2016/17 (then nine). The first two home games were won by the favorites, whose record at the Generali Arena currently stands at just one defeat in 18 games across the season (nine wins, eight draws). Sturm, however, are an unwelcome guest. The Styrians have won three times in a row in the south of Vienna. This is now set to change. Austria want to grow with the upcoming tasks.
"We have created a good starting position. Our aim is to continue to develop," said Stephan Helm. Against top team Sturm, the Austria coach wants to "bring his team's game through" and at the same time "adapt a few things so that we weaken their strengths a little". The squad could include a man whose comeback is eagerly awaited. Marko Raguz ("It was a very big step") was on the pitch for one half in the test match against St. Pölten (2:2). The attacker, who was acquired in the summer of 2022, has yet to play a single minute with the Austria pros due to his long-term injury. According to Helm, Raguz could now be an option for short spells.
Sturm, Rapid and Salzburg - the tasks could certainly be easier for Austria. Captain Manfred Fischer spoke of a "really cool" program until the next international break. "That's when you can show how far you've come as a team and how good you are. I take a positive view of it because we can show that we've taken another step forward," said the midfielder. Against Sturm, the most important thing is to keep calm on the ball. Fischer: "We must not allow ourselves to be infected by their hectic pace and certainly not give any balls away. When they generate transition phases, they are really good."
