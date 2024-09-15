Austria Vienna vs Sturm Graz – LIVE from 5pm

Sturm, Rapid and Salzburg - the tasks could certainly be easier for Austria. Captain Manfred Fischer spoke of a "really cool" program until the next international break. "That's when you can show how far you've come as a team and how good you are. I take a positive view of it because we can show that we've taken another step forward," said the midfielder. Against Sturm, the most important thing is to keep calm on the ball. Fischer: "We must not allow ourselves to be infected by their hectic pace and certainly not give any balls away. When they generate transition phases, they are really good."