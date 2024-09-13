Bernhard’s hellish ride against the cultural bubble

"Holzfällen" was the subject of a scandal in 1984, the protagonists of which have been forgotten. Sunk silently in disgust in a wing chair, the autobiographical first-person narrator has suffered the "artistic dinner" of the parvenu Auersberger family. At home, he now rages against the puffed-up castle actor, the penetrating novelist (Jeannie Ebner) and the host couple. Behind them are the Lampersbergs, who patronized the avant-garde of the 1950s at the Tonhof estate in Carinthia.