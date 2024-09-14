It could look like this
SM Tribute: Will DS soon be building really cool cars?
Will DS Automobiles finally be producing cars that truly carry on the spirit of the "Deesse" or other legendary Citroëns? The spectacular SM Tribute design study presented by Citroën's French sister brand at the "Chantilly Arts & Elegance" gives us hope.
Inspired by the legendary SM sports car from the 1970s, the SM Tribute is intended not only as a tribute, but also as a signpost for future models from the brand.
The concept of the SM Tribute is based on an internal design competition held by the DS Design Studio. The first sketches were shared on social media four years ago. According to Design Director Thierry Metroz, this reinterpretation of the SM is more than just a tribute. It combines the spirit of the original with the brand's vision for future models.
In its day, the SM was the most innovative car produced in France. The aerodynamically advanced body of the Grand Tourer was designed by Robert Opron. The design was both elegant and avant-garde. A powerful V6 engine from Maserati ensured exceptional driving performance. The SM, around 13,000 of which were produced, is still a cult model today. Its blend of comfort, performance and innovation makes it an automotive legend.
The fact that the SM has left a lasting impression in the history of the automobile is also due to its luxurious and elaborately designed interior. The high-quality materials, precise workmanship and well thought-out ergonomics created a particularly refined atmosphere. The dashboard with round instruments and the distinctive steering wheel was both aesthetic and functional. Among other things, electrically adjustable seats, air conditioning and power steering were on board.
On the historic SM, the upper part of the radiator grille was replaced by a glass cover that connected both headlights and also included the license plate holder. Fifty years later, this glass surface becomes a 3D screen in the SM Tribute. The center is illuminated and framed by a light signature consisting of three modules on each side. The eight diamond-shaped, vertical daytime running lights, which converge at one point like the bow of a ship, are also based on the historical model.
The profile of the design study retains the characteristic lines of the SM, which harmoniously guide the airflow from the front to the narrower rear. Behind two large side windows, the rear side windows have an S-shaped separation, making them appear to float. As on the historic model, the rear wheels of the SM Tribute are partially covered and the covers are removable.
While the SM Tribute almost retains the iconic proportions of the SM with a length of 4.94 meters (+3 centimeters) and a height of 1.34 meters (+2 centimeters), the design study is 14 centimeters wider at 1.98 meters. This trick gives the SM Tribute a muscular presence. The reduced ground clearance of 12.0 centimetres (-3.5 centimetres) optimizes aerodynamic efficiency. With the same goal in mind, the SM Tribute rolls on 22-inch wheels fitted with aerodynamic inserts.
The cockpit of the SM Tribute reinterprets the design of the 1970 SM with the characteristic shape of the upper part of the dashboard and the oval design of the instruments. True to the avant-garde spirit of the SM, the display is projected. The steering wheel features steer-by-wire technology - the connection to the front wheels is not mechanical, but purely electrical.
Thierry Metroz describes the SM Tribute as a symbiosis of past and future. The design respects the spirit of the original, but integrates state-of-the-art technology. Some details of the SM Tribute are to be found in future series models from DS Automobiles. If we can make a wish: More than just details, please!
