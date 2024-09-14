SM Tribute: Will DS soon be building really cool cars?

On the historic SM, the upper part of the radiator grille was replaced by a glass cover that connected both headlights and also included the license plate holder. Fifty years later, this glass surface becomes a 3D screen in the SM Tribute. The center is illuminated and framed by a light signature consisting of three modules on each side. The eight diamond-shaped, vertical daytime running lights, which converge at one point like the bow of a ship, are also based on the historical model.