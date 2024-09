Beckham bids farewell to coaching icon Eriksson

600 guests attended the service, including his children Lina and Johan, his 95-year-old father Sven, his partner Yaniseth Alcides and companions such as his long-time assistant coach Tord Grip, Beckham and England soccer coach Roy Hodgson. Hundreds of other people watched the ceremony on a large screen in front of the church. They were reminded of Eriksson's character traits such as his sense of humor and his penchant for punctuality.