Need to catch up on wages
Warning strikes at McDonalds, Burger King and Co.
The German Food, Beverages and Catering Union (NGG) has called for warning strikes "at McDonalds, Burger King, Nordsee and Co.". The second round of wage negotiations in the so-called system catering sector, which also includes chains such as Starbucks, Pizza Hut and L'Osteria, had previously ended without a result.
The NGG criticized the fact that the employers had "not moved an inch towards the employees' demands" in the second round. That is why it is now getting loud, said chief negotiator Mark Baumeister. Starting next week, actions and warning strikes must be expected throughout Germany.
"Weekend work, shift work, work at night and on public holidays, and all at low wages just above the minimum wage: this is the reality for many employees in the food service industry," said Baumeister.
"Absolutely disrespectful"
After the "extreme price increases" of recent years, employees had a "massive need to catch up on wages" and expected real relief and "significantly more money". Instead, however, the employers' side did not even bring a new offer to the second negotiation. "That is absolutely disrespectful towards the employees."
The employers' side emphasizes the social responsibility of the industry. At the same time, they want to fob off employees with a minimum wage increase of just 1.26 euros per hour until the end of 2028. In doing so, they are turning system catering into a low-wage sector of the hospitality industry.
NGG-Verhandlungsführer Mark Baumeister
Among other things, the NGG is demanding a starting wage of 15 euros in the lowest pay scale group, 500 euros more per month above this and a one-off payment of the same amount for all union members. Further talks for the sector with 120,000 employees are now to take place in November - later than originally planned.
Fewer guests, poorer business climate
The Federal Association of System Catering (BdS), on the other hand, spoke of an improved offer from the employers' side that would lead to a "fair wage structure" and referred to a decline in guests, economic uncertainty and a deteriorating business climate.
"The NGG must continue to move forward and contribute to a balanced wage agreement for both employees and companies in the sector with constructive proposals," demanded BdS Managing Director Markus Suchert.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.