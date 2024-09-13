In summer travel traffic
183,500 “traffic jam refugees” turned back in Tyrol
Once again, Tyrol has relied on departure bans for vacation traffic. This measure, which has been in place for several years, is intended to prevent through travelers from leaving the freeway or main traffic routes in the event of a traffic jam and clogging up the lower-ranking road network. The results for this summer are now available.
From the beginning of May until the end of the summer vacations, the driving bans applied in the districts of Kufstein, Imst, Reutte and in the greater Innsbruck area on selected roads that are particularly heavily used as alternative routes.
Destination, source and local traffic were exempt. Tyrol argues that this measure is necessary to maintain security of supply in local areas.
Particular strain in the district of Reutte
This summer's balance sheet: a total of 183,500 vehicles were turned back onto the main traffic routes, the state reported on Friday. Once again, the number was particularly high in the Außerfern region.
Rejected vehicles:
Reutte district: around 108,000
Kufstein district: around 53,000
Greater Innsbruck area: around 17,500
Imst district: Around 5,000
Total: around 183,500
"This summer's figures once again underline the urgent need for these driving bans in Tyrol. In heavily congested municipalities, it is necessary to ban vehicles traveling through on the main traffic routes," LH Anton Mattle (ÖVP) was quoted as saying in a press release.
We urgently need a change in the law so that navigation system operators are obliged to incorporate such temporary driving bans into their software in future.
Verkehrslandesrat René Zumtobel (SPÖ)
Bild: Christof Birbaumer
Tyrol continues to adhere to bans
The driving bans are undoubtedly "still necessary" in order to "protect the population along the main traffic routes and maintain security of supply", added Transport Minister René Zumtobel (SPÖ), who made an appeal to federal politicians: "We urgently need a change in the law so that sat nav operators are obliged to incorporate such temporary driving bans into their software in future."
The majority of the rejections occurred during the peak travel period from July onwards - between the beginning of May and the end of June, a total of 38,500 vehicles were rejected. There will also be driving bans on the lower-ranking road network again in the coming winter season.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.