Mercury discovered in food supplements

The high complaint rate of 44 percent for the Internet orders examined by the authorities was worrying. A total of 50 samples were checked, 21 of which were deemed unfit for sale in the EU and had to be rejected under food law - one of which even contained mercury, a substance that is dangerous to humans. Lithium was also detected and had to be clarified with the Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) regarding its classification as an unauthorized medicinal product.