Mercury discovered in food supplements
During a joint inspection campaign by Austrian authorities, internet orders of food supplements from non-EU countries were checked. Significant deficiencies were found - 44 percent are considered harmful to health. Even ingredients such as mercury or lithium were found ...
Food supplements are considered a lucrative business that promises people a healthier and longer life. A joint inspection campaign by the Austrian Customs Office (ZAÖ), the Federal Office of Consumer Health (BAVG) and experts from AGES in the field of novel foods revealed considerable deficiencies in food supplements from third countries.
44 percent are considered questionable
The aim of the inspection campaign was to gain an overview of food supplements from non-EU countries that are currently supplied to Austrian consumers. The main concern was to protect consumers from potential health risks. The results of the investigation were alarming.
The high complaint rate of 44 percent for the Internet orders examined by the authorities was worrying. A total of 50 samples were checked, 21 of which were deemed unfit for sale in the EU and had to be rejected under food law - one of which even contained mercury, a substance that is dangerous to humans. Lithium was also detected and had to be clarified with the Federal Office for Safety in Health Care (BASG) regarding its classification as an unauthorized medicinal product.
International cooperation necessary
The violations of the Novel Food Regulation and the violations of European food law show above all the "dangers for consumers when buying food supplements online" and "the need for strict controls", as BAVG Director Anton Reinl emphasizes.
Food supplements in the EU
- The market for food supplements in the EU is estimated at around 36 billion euros.
- For 88 percent of EU citizens, taking concentrated vitamins and minerals in pill or powder form is part of their daily morning routine.
- In Austria, around 450 samples are officially tested every year.
- A third of the samples are objected to mainly due to labeling deficiencies such as incorrect information or non-permitted health claims.
- There are often deviations in the composition of the ingredients.
The fight against illegal and unhealthy food supplements imported into the EU from third countries via the Internet requires "appropriate expertise and increased national and international cooperation", as the ZAÖ states.
"With the current control operation, our customs authorities and their partner organizations have made another valuable contribution to protecting people's health by withdrawing 22 finds from circulation," said Finance Minister Brunner about the successful cooperation between the authorities.
The authorities carry out around 450 checks each year to ensure the safety of food supplements - around a third are withdrawn from circulation due to labeling errors or health claims.
