Child porn network
German boy freed from pedophile’s apartment
The German police have succeeded in striking a blow against a child pornography ring. When a 45-year-old suspect was arrested in Erfurt in the federal state of Thuringia, a twelve-year-old boy was also freed from his custody - according to the police in an apparently clear situation.
According to the Bamberg public prosecutor's office and the Hanover police department, the child was freed from an immediate emergency situation. According to the report, the officers found a twelve-year-old boy from Berlin during a search of a suspect's home under circumstances "that justify the suspicion of sexual abuse".
Making contact under the pretext of promoting musicians
The perpetrators are said to have lured children and young people into the trap under the pretext of wanting to support them in their music careers.
Seven arrests in several federal states
There have also been further searches and arrests in recent weeks, according to the statement. In total, arrest warrants were issued for seven suspects from Bavaria, Schleswig-Holstein, Berlin, North Rhine-Westphalia and Thuringia. The men, aged between 41 and 53, are already in custody.
Several suspects partially confessed
They are being investigated on suspicion of gang-related distribution of content depicting the abuse of children. As administrators and moderators, they are alleged to have made photos and videos of child sexual abuse available on child pornography platforms on the Darknet and actively shared them. Several suspects are said to have made partial confessions.
An online platform was also shut down, "which was used to initiate contact between paedophiles and minors under the guise of promoting musical talent", the statement continued. A total of around 620 items of evidence were seized, including banned sex dolls in the shape of children.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
