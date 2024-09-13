Vorteilswelt
Really weird

Snow in September: our mountains are this white

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 11:29

"There's never been so much snow at this time of year" - a round of calls to mountain hut owners in Upper Austria shows that the "white splendor" is already almost everywhere. In the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen region in particular, however, there is concern that there will be much more tomorrow. And that the wet snow will be a stress test for many trees.

comment0 Kommentare

"Last year, we had one snowfall in mid-September. But today we have 30 to 40 centimetres of snow. We've never had that before at this time of year. And tomorrow we should get another half a meter," says Eva Gruber from Hochleckenhaus in Steinbach am Attersee, which closes its doors at the end of October.

This is how it currently looks at the Hochleckenhaus (Bild: Hochleckenhaus)
This is how it currently looks at the Hochleckenhaus
(Bild: Hochleckenhaus)
The access to the Hochleckenhaus has been cleared (Bild: Hochleckenhaus)
The access to the Hochleckenhaus has been cleared
(Bild: Hochleckenhaus)

It's also white on the Feuerkogel
"We have 40 to 50 centimetres of snow, are open until 1 p.m. and only cater for house guests. We had a lot of snow a few years ago, but this is certainly an exception," says Viktoria Gatter from the Feuerkogelhaus in Ebensee. Her hut is open until November 3: "We're also taking the autumn vacations with us.

The Feuerkogel is also already looking very wintery (Bild: zVg)
The Feuerkogel is also already looking very wintery
(Bild: zVg)

"We have closed"
"We've closed because nobody comes in this weather anyway. The overnight guests have canceled, there won't be any day guests," says Martin Heidlmair from the Rohrauerhaus in Spital am Pyhrn. 

He doesn't want to reopen until Tuesday and is now worried about how much precipitation will fall in the Pyhrn-Eisenwurzen and in what form: "We already have 30 to 40 centimetres of snow, but it's very wet. The snow pressure will certainly be a problem for us."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Christoph Gantner
Christoph Gantner
Andrea Kloimstein
Andrea Kloimstein
