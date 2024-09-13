Young professional boxers as the champions of tomorrow

"Getting off to a flying start"

Fabio Rabel, who is eagerly awaiting his first newcomer fight in the flyweight category up to 50 kilos, has a clear goal: "I want to become a professional boxer and hit the ground running internationally!" He could get his license as a 16-year-old with his parents' permission. At 18, he is free to decide. He started boxing at the end of 2022. His mother Nicole, herself a well-trained fighter and trainer, got him into it. Denise Stojanev is also fully committed to boxing.