Young professional boxers as the champions of tomorrow
The glittering boxing gala in Eisenstadt goes from strength to strength. Austria's great young hopefuls show what they are made of. An iron will to win is the trump card.
"Ring free" is the motto for the "Pannonia Fight Storm" on Saturday from 7 pm. The 1st international youth, junior and general class boxing event in the provincial capital presents eleven fights with champions of tomorrow and international professionals in the sports center. Right in the middle of it all are Eisenstadt's young talent Fabio Rabel (14) and Austria's youngest professional boxer from Vienna, Denise Stojanev (18).
"Getting off to a flying start"
Fabio Rabel, who is eagerly awaiting his first newcomer fight in the flyweight category up to 50 kilos, has a clear goal: "I want to become a professional boxer and hit the ground running internationally!" He could get his license as a 16-year-old with his parents' permission. At 18, he is free to decide. He started boxing at the end of 2022. His mother Nicole, herself a well-trained fighter and trainer, got him into it. Denise Stojanev is also fully committed to boxing.
"Krone": What motivates a young woman to box?
First and foremost, I want to be a role model for all girls and women in Austria. And I want to show that boxing is no more dangerous than other sports.
Denise Stojanev: Have you ever boxed against a man?
It's forbidden in boxing. It's different in training, where you spar against guys of the same age. I knock them out every time.
Have you had to use your sporting skills in your free time or at school?
I've never had any problems in my free time. My coach always teaches me to focus on de-escalation. I should only defend myself if life and limb are in danger.
How does a young woman who does martial arts go down with the men?
I think the guys like it when a woman is successful.
What are your top priority goals as a female boxer?
I have already achieved my first goal of becoming Austria's youngest professional female boxer. Now I want to slowly box my way to the top. I am relying completely on Boxteam Vienna Eisenstadt for this.
What do you expect from the fight on Saturday?
I clearly want to win, that's inevitable.
