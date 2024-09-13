What a slap in the face!
Even 60% of SPD voters no longer want Scholz
Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz is seeking a second term in office and wants to lead his SPD into the Bundestag elections in 2025. However, this plan is meeting with massive resistance from citizens - even among red sympathizers ...
According to a survey, a good two thirds of Germans reject Scholz as the SPD's candidate for chancellor.
In a survey conducted by the opinion research institute YouGov for the "Süddeutsche Zeitung", 68 percent were against the head of government running for chancellor. By contrast, 20% are in favor of Scholz running again.
Only 31% of SPD voters in favor of Scholz
Voters who voted for the SPD in the 2021 federal election also
also find Scholz unsuitable in the majority of cases. 60% of SPD voters are against the chancellor and only 31% are for him.
I firmly believe that the SPD and I will get such a strong mandate in 2025 that we will also lead the next government.
Deutschlands Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz
Pistorius does better
Last weekend, Scholz reaffirmed his candidacy for chancellor in the 2025 federal elections despite weak poll ratings. His party colleague and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius is doing better in the polls.
He "firmly believes that the SPD and I will receive such a strong mandate in 2025 that we will also lead the next government", the Chancellor told the "Tagesspiegel" newspaper. "I'm a runner and I'm in good shape," said Scholz. Pistorius, "like many others, also wants me to run for chancellor again".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.