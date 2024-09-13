Local fares only through the front door

Advance booking window as an innovation

Local tariffs have also come under scrutiny at EU level. As reported, the lawsuit has been on ice since July, but the Verbundkarten have nevertheless reacted and found what they consider to be a practicable solution: "Despite this situation of legal uncertainty, the cable car companies are endeavoring to continue to ensure attractive conditions for the population. To this end, the ticket associations have created advance sales windows in which it will be possible to maintain low fares," emphasized Thomas Schroll, authorized signatory of Freizeitticket, and Reinhard Klier, Tyrol's cable car spokesperson, on Thursday. "The population who want to take advantage of this offer is therefore called upon to come to the advance booking offices in the region in good time in the fall."