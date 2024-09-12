St. Pölten's Gebauer
“Not every new legionnaire is a bad thing”
Second to last in the table, already 13 points behind leaders Ried after five rounds - there's no question that second division side St. Pölten have made a brutal false start. Nevertheless, managing director Matthias Gebauer seems pretty relaxed ahead of Friday's derby at home against Admira: "I'm still happy to be here. Because as a club we have the potential to build something. I think something really cool will emerge."
Even if the doubters currently have the upper hand. For example, the question arises as to how much of Lower Austria there still is in "Sportklub Niederösterreich" (SKN) St. Pölten with a foreign investor, 14 legionnaires and a Bulgarian coach? "We still have real St. Pölteners in the squad and coaching team and are in close contact with the city and province," says Gebauer.
Who can do little with the criticism of the squad composition. "Not every new legionnaire is a bad thing. Segovia was once really revered as a Spaniard, and even now we've brought in some players from abroad who are passionate about the club. Enthusiasm doesn't always have to be triggered by local players."
However, the fact that established Austrians such as Tadic and Nutz are now only top-paid walkers is not ideal for CFO Gebauer either: "We had good talks, but didn't find any solutions. Their contracts are just as acceptable as the sporting decision that was made."
Thanks to the involvement of investor Paul Francis, who acquired a 49% stake in the limited liability company, financial leaks can be absorbed. "He brings incredible expertise to the table and is also extremely helpful in my area," says Gebauer, "without him, we got the license on a shoestring - with him, we were able to increase the budget to six million euros again." And eliminate the liquidity problems towards the end of the spring season. "That's right, we had them because some of the payments we had expected arrived too late."
The club currently has negative equity of around 1.3 million euros. President Helmut Schwarzl told the "Krone" some time ago that SKN would become debt-free thanks to Francis. "That will happen gradually," confirmed Gebauer, "my goal and that of the club is that we can sustain ourselves in the medium term."
That can only happen in the top division, but they won't be playing for promotion this year. Even if Gebauer is "rock-solidly convinced" of a win against Admira on Friday...
