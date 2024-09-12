“Not every new legionnaire is a bad thing”

Thanks to the involvement of investor Paul Francis, who acquired a 49% stake in the limited liability company, financial leaks can be absorbed. "He brings incredible expertise to the table and is also extremely helpful in my area," says Gebauer, "without him, we got the license on a shoestring - with him, we were able to increase the budget to six million euros again." And eliminate the liquidity problems towards the end of the spring season. "That's right, we had them because some of the payments we had expected arrived too late."