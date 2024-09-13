Vorteilswelt
18 games until winter

Sturm is ready for the monster fall

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 09:00

The team players have been back at double winners Sturm since Thursday. Kiteishvili has a broad chest after two victories - like Camara after his debut for Mali. The next few months will be "stressful" for Ilzer's eleven, as 18 games await them before the winter break. Sarkaria will probably stay in Graz.

comment0 Kommentare

On Thursday afternoon, Christian Ilzer had all his sheep back together for training. Otar Kiteishvili had a broad chest: The midfield strategist had two victories with Georgia in the Nations League. Amady Camara was the last to arrive. The striker also had a big grin on his face. After all, the 19-year-old was celebrating his senior international debut for Mali, making two appearances.

Magic mouse Otar Kiteishvili (right) filled himself with confidence and celebrated two victories with Georgia.
Magic mouse Otar Kiteishvili (right) filled himself with confidence and celebrated two victories with Georgia.
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)
Amady Camara (left) scored in the championship final against Klagenfurt to win 2:0 - he recently celebrated his debut for Mali.
Amady Camara (left) scored in the championship final against Klagenfurt to win 2:0 - he recently celebrated his debut for Mali.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Marlene Borkenstein)

The Blacks have a lot to look forward to in the coming months, with the monster autumn starting on Sunday with a game at Austria before the first CL match against Brest on Thursday. In total, the double winners have 18 games with seven English weeks to look forward to before the winter break.

"A good mix"
Sturm is well prepared for the orgy of matches. "We have a healthy breadth in the squad, the competition in training will be enormous and raise the level once again. As in previous years, we've found a good mix," says Andreas Schicker, who was back in the office yesterday after a short vacation in Italy.

Manprit Sarkaria looks set to stay.
Manprit Sarkaria looks set to stay.
(Bild: Pail Sepp/Sepp Pail)

The sporting director was unable to complete the "Sarkaria file" during the international break. Although there had been offers again recently, the right one was not there. Now it looks like Sarkaria will stay. Schicker: "But it is important for me to emphasize that there is no bad blood." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Burghard Enzinger
Burghard Enzinger
Folgen Sie uns auf