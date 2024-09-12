US election campaign analysis
Lackner: “Trump seems to have fallen out of time”
Communication and behavioral profiler Tatjana Lackner analyzes the extremely emotional TV duel between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump in the US election campaign in an interview with krone.tv: "Each of the two camps is selling the duel as their victory. But it will ultimately be a very close race, including between the two vice-presidential candidates, who will also be contesting a TV duel."
The communications expert had a clear message about gestures and facial expressions: "Trump was almost only in a pince-nez, I hardly ever saw his full eyes. And he was grumpy. Harris, on the other hand, was often a mother with a raised index finger. The woman factor will also generally play a big role in the election. Also embodied by Taylor Swift, who wants to support Harris." Kamala Harris acts like a successful prosecutor in a Netflix series and generally paints a rather positive picture. The final stage of the election campaign is now about winning over first-time voters, swing voters and non-voters. The TV duel will also serve this purpose. Lackner: "Harris' most important statement was in the direction of Trump, where she said: 'The American people have fired you!"
Trump socialized with Marlon Brando
Trump in turn referred to Harris' migration failures: "He emphasized that she did not handle it well." However, Trump's often harsh behaviour also shows how he has developed over the years: "Trump was socialized with Marlon Brando in his youth. Back then, the motto was always: tough men and no pain." Trump is now already resistant to advice and still believes he will rock this election. Lachner's conclusion: "At 78, he already looks like he's fallen out of time."
