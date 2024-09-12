Lackner: “Trump seems to have fallen out of time”

The communications expert had a clear message about gestures and facial expressions: "Trump was almost only in a pince-nez, I hardly ever saw his full eyes. And he was grumpy. Harris, on the other hand, was often a mother with a raised index finger. The woman factor will also generally play a big role in the election. Also embodied by Taylor Swift, who wants to support Harris." Kamala Harris acts like a successful prosecutor in a Netflix series and generally paints a rather positive picture. The final stage of the election campaign is now about winning over first-time voters, swing voters and non-voters. The TV duel will also serve this purpose. Lackner: "Harris' most important statement was in the direction of Trump, where she said: 'The American people have fired you!"