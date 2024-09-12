Hard to believe:
Behind the scenes, a derby for an ancient stadium is taking place
On Saturday, it's all about prestige, points, revenge, and, and, and in Linz's Donaupark! But FC Blau-Weiß and LASK are also currently dueling over a sports facility in the suburbs! Specifically, it's about the ancient stadium in Traun . . .
LASK boss Gruber even wants to build a hotel in Traun and renovate the outdoor pool just to get his foot in the door of the Traun stadium, it is whispered . . .
"I'm aware of these rumors," says Traun's city manager Karl-Heinz Koll, whose stadium, built in 1979, is getting on in years, but still has both of Linz's professional clubs beating down its door because of its age. Even though they only returned to a modern stadium last year.
- LASK on the Gugl.
- And FC Blau-Weiß to the Donaupark.
However, in terms of infrastructure, not all needs were covered. BW Linz is looking for a location for a youth center - and approached the city of Traun last winter.
At the same time, Markus Hofko, head of Pasching, turned down Gruber's request for a financial contribution from the municipality towards the construction of a planned academy building on the voestalpine stadium site leased by LASK until 2035.
BW Linz, LASK or ASKÖ Oedt?
Since then, Siegmund Gruber has also been thinking about the Traun stadium. "Blau-Weiß was the first to come to me, but I'm now in talks with all of them," says Koll, who emphasizes that as the head of the city of Traun, he naturally thinks of "his" four soccer clubs first and foremost.
Blau-Weiß was the first to come to me, but I am now in talks with all of them.
Trauns Stadtchef Karl-Heinz Koll
Although they all have their own facilities, some of them have to move their youth teams to the Traun stadium. Rumor has it, however, that Koll would prefer to see Oedt, who have been promoted to the regional league, in the stadium.
Koll only says: "I would like to arrange a meeting with Franz Grad (note: Oedt donor)." "Koll only wants us because he hopes that Mr. Grad would then renovate his stadium - but Grad won't do that," said officials of the regional league club.
City boss on rumors
This could increase the chances of BW Linz and LASK. Koll explains the rumors mentioned at the beginning: "They do exist! But Gruber doesn't want to renovate the outdoor pool or build a hotel to get into the stadium. He wants to build an academy building where players can also live."
