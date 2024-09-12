Neighbor died of coronavirus: Carinthian woman sentenced

Possible contacts were examined

In the current trial, Judge Götz had the task of shedding light on possible contacts between the defendant and her neighbor. Here, it was testimony against testimony: the son and daughter-in-law of the deceased and his wife stated that there had been contact in the stairwell on December 21, 2021 (i.e. when the accused must have already known that she was suffering from Covid-19). The defendant was standing in her doorway in the hallway of the apartment building, the man who later died was standing opposite her.