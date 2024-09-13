Let's go
In the Stubai through the Langental valley to the B’suchalm
A short, particularly family-friendly hike takes us in the Stubai Valley to the alpine pasture one "floor" below the Nürnberger Hütte. We defy the onset of winter in September on safe paths.
The wide footpath and the road to the B'suchalm are these safe paths. The mountain buggy can be used wonderfully on both routes. The hosts can provide information about the current snow conditions.
Ascent via footpath
Our destination is written twice at the parking machine. We choose the shorter option (40 minutes) and follow the footpath, which winds its way gently up through the forest. After about 1500 meters, it joins the road and continues uphill.
Facts and figures
- Valley town: Neustift
- Starting point: paid parking lot (1370 m) of the B'suchalm on the left on the Stubai Glacier Road just south of Ranalt (municipality of Neustift); fee will be refunded upon consumption
- Route: footpath, road
- Equipment: sturdy shoes, poles; warm clothing, cap, gloves (due to the current conditions)
- Requirements: none
- Children: from baby age
- Mountain buggy: yes
- Refreshments: B'suchalm (1580 m), telephone number: 0664/1349933; www.bsuchalm.at; open until the end of September (closed on Tuesdays); ask the innkeepers for information on current snow conditions before the tour
- Public transport: Bus from Innsbruck directly to the starting point ("Nürnberger Hütte").
- Difference in altitude: around 200 meters
- Length: around 1.8 or 2.5 kilometers (ascent or descent route)
- Time: around 45 minutes each (ascent and descent)
The route now moves into the Langental valley and follows the impressive Talbach stream. Not only hikers are on their way to the B'suchalm here, but also numerous mountaineers who are staying at the Nürnberger Hütte (2278 m). This is because the approach to the hut leads via the B'suchalm.
The path then leads to a broad alpine pasture surrounded by steep mountain flanks. The B'suchalm with the chapel next door is already in view in this area and is now quickly reached.
Great playground for the little ones
The first thing young mountain enthusiasts will notice at their destination is the fantastic playground. There is even a small climbing wall for them to use.
While the children scramble or play, the adults can enjoy a snack on the terrace or in the parlor - always keeping an eye on the little ones.
We then return along the ascent route. Later, however, we stay on the road, which runs comfortably down to the starting point.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.