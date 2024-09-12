Friday against Turkey?
Concerns ahead of Davis Cup clash: bad weather a factor
The weather forecast is not the best, but the match will still go ahead: the Austrian Tennis Association (ÖTV) is assuming that the Davis Cup clash with Turkey at the Sportaktivpark in Bad Waltersdorf can be played outdoors on clay this weekend. "I am a boundless optimist, so I assume a that we can play and b that we will win," said ÖTV Vice President Jürgen Roth at the draw on Thursday.
The result was that Jurij Rodionov will open the international match after the opening ceremony on Friday (13:00) against Yanki Erel. The 25-year-old is Austria's number one, as Sebastian Ofner is missing through injury. The Lower Austrian recently boosted his confidence by reaching the final of the hard court challenger in Cassis. However, as the continuation of the final against Richard Gasquet was postponed to Monday due to rain, the preparation was not ideal.
"I arrived on Tuesday afternoon and didn't have much time to get used to the conditions. Yesterday we were able to train in great conditions, today only indoors, but I'm ready for tomorrow's match," said the world number 170. This is also due to the sense of achievement on French soil. "It's always a nice feeling to be in a final. I'm in good spirits, there's good chemistry in the team. I am confident that we will play a good Davis Cup."
No "big names"
He has not yet dealt with his opponent. In the rankings, he only appears as number 536, better than 325. at the beginning of the year, the 23-year-old Erel has never been. The Turkish number one is Cem Ilkel, who is 474th in the rankings and in similar territory to his colleague. However, the 29-year-old had already reached 144th position in 2021. In the second Friday match, he will face Lukas Neumayer. The 22-year-old from Salzburg also had a positive experience in the Challenger final in Tulln recently.
"Last week in Tulln was very good, I was able to take the momentum into training pretty well and had good sessions here," said the ÖTV player. He doesn't really know his opponent either. "I'm concentrating on myself, that I play my game through," emphasized Neumayer. Filip Misolic is available as a substitute and could possibly play on Saturday (from 11.00 am). After the doubles match, which Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler will play against Cengiz Aksu and Koray Kirci, there will be two more singles matches.
"I don't know my opponents. I don't know what's coming, but if we put in our performance, it should look pretty good," said Erler. Alexander Peya, who has stepped in as Davis Cup captain for Jürgen Melzer, who is ill, is also in good spirits. "We have a young, fresh, harmonious team and also the home advantage. We are the favorites and hope to confirm this role as favorites," said the former world-class doubles player.
Weather remains a risk
The line-up decision for the battle to advance to the 2025 qualifying round, where a place in the Davis Cup Finals will be contested, was made in consultation with Melzer. It remains to be seen whether the weather will actually cooperate. According to the weather forecasts, it could rain lightly on Friday and there could also be stormy winds on Saturday.
"But we are well prepared for all circumstances," said Roth. These could ensure that the international match does not finish until Monday evening. It can be played until then. Otherwise a new date would have to be found. Excitement is therefore guaranteed not only from a sporting point of view, but also because of the weather situation.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.