My favorite tour
By e-bike to the Rotmoosalm in the Gaistal valley
This e-bike tour at the foot of the Predigtstuhl is a classic. The journey there leads via Seefeld to Leutasch and on to the gorge of the same name, which is very well signposted.
The actual starting point of our tour is the Salzbach parking lot in the Leutaschklamm gorge, which is subject to a fee. Payment options are available at the entrance to the gorge or directly at the parking lot.
The route first takes you left over the bridge and then continues slightly uphill on the forest path along the Leutascher Ache into the Gaistal valley.
Following the Gaistalbach stream, the well-maintained forest path takes you to the Gaistalalm junction, which you reach after around seven kilometers.
The alp lies at 1366 meters. The trail continues north to the Rotmoosalm and then climbs steadily in a north-easterly direction below the Predigtstuhl.
From now on, you have to pedal harder. After several hairpin bends in the forest, past the old, ruined Rotmoosalm, the first alpine meadows of the Rotmoosalm stretch out at an altitude of around 1850 meters.
We cross the Leitenbach and after about 1.5 kilometers in an easterly direction we reach the magnificently situated Rotmoosalm at 2030 meters below the Schönberg summit.
Facts and figures
- Travel time: 2 hours and 30 minutes
- Distance: 21 km there & back
- Elevation gain: 840 meters
- Requirements: Challenging e-bike tour with a certain level of fitness, especially in the upper part of the Rotmoosalm access road, helmet, knee protection, gloves, first-aid kit, downhill brakes must be allowed to cool down briefly.
- Refreshment stops: Rotmoosalm, 0676/ 451 6900; Gaistalalm 05214 5190
- It is possible tocontinue to the Igelsee and Seebensee lakes
The breathtaking view surrounded by the peaks of the Mieminger and Wetterstein mountain ranges is sensational. The hosts, Evi and Florian, are delighted to welcome mountain hikers and bikers up here. The kitchen offers finely prepared dishes.
The way back down into the valley follows the same route.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
