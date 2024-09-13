Price, taste & co.
Schnitzel prices in Innsbruck have risen slightly
The delivery service "Lieferando" presents the Wiener Schnitzel Index 2024, comparing the five largest cities in Austria - Vienna, Graz, Linz, Salzburg and Innsbruck. The result contains some interesting details, especially for the Tyrolean capital.
It is the favorite dish of many Austrians: a Wiener schnitzel with a side dish. But who has the best schnitzel in the country? In which city can you find the cheapest schnitzel and where is the most expensive?
The delivery service "Lieferando" has the answers. The five largest cities in Austria - Vienna, Graz, Linz, Salzburg and Innsbruck - were compared with each other. The evaluation took into account the number of schnitzel stores, the average ratings on "Lieferando" and the average price of the schnitzel restaurants of this delivery service for a veal or pork schnitzel.
Innsbruck can't keep up when it comes to taste
Most schnitzels were ordered in Vienna in the past twelve months - 73 percent of all schnitzels ordered in the five largest cities. Graz follows in second place with 13 percent.
The Wiener Schnitzel is an Austrian original and a cultural treasure for many people.
Lieferando-GF Natascha Mauthner
There are 22 restaurants in Innsbruck that have schnitzel on their menu. The average prices on "Lieferando" have risen slightly. A Wiener Schnitzel from pork currently costs an average of 15.77 euros (in July 2023 still 12.46 euros).
In terms of taste, the schnitzels in the Tyrolean capital are only in fourth place with 4.1 stars according to the "Lieferando" users - behind Graz, Salzburg and Linz.
Schnitzel for 6.50 euros in Graz
Based on all this data, Graz secures the title of "Viennese Schnitzel Capital 2024". The cheapest schnitzel can also be tasted there: for just 6.50 (!) euros including a side dish at Wiener & Co.
Finally, the delivery service garnishes all the restaurants that its users recommend: Lugeck, Gasthaus zur Gruabn, Feinkosterei Schwarz Hirsch and Formosa Food in Vienna; Brandhof and Unterm goldenen Dachl in Graz; Platzhirsch in Linz; Wastlwirt in Salzburg and the Kaiserstube in Innsbruck.
