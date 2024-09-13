Future in the "FoKus"
East Tyrolean valley looks beyond the horizon
With an innovation forum, the N'Cyan association in Defereggen Valley wants to build bridges again this year and encourage people to think ahead. Numerous experts will meet over four days.
The "Future in FoKus - N'Cyan Summit" innovation forum is taking place for the fourth time in St. Jakob in Defereggen Valley. This year's edition will focus on building bridges and thinking ahead.
Discussing ideas, developing concepts
The focus is on a cross-industry, cross-disciplinary and cross-generational dialogue between young talents and recognized experts. The aim of the event is to exchange experiences, share knowledge and jointly discuss creative ideas and develop forward-looking concepts.
For example, there are impulses for forward-looking training and further education or individual development of talents. "The Innovation Forum has developed into an exciting meeting place for discussions about current opportunities and challenges for the economy, society and the environment," says Hannes Raffaseder, Scientific Director of the association.
We look forward to exciting encounters and an intensive exchange of ideas
Hannes Raffaseder, wissenschaftlicher Vorstand Verein N‘Cyan
From September 17 to 20, around 50 experts from universities and companies from all over Austria and neighboring countries will meet at the Forum for an intensive exchange of ideas.
Discussion with local experts
Above all, linking the high quality of life in rural regions is a particular concern. This is compared with the innovation capacity concentrated in large cities.
Numerous local experts from business and other institutions will also take part in a panel discussion on "living spaces". "We are looking forward to exciting encounters and an intensive exchange," concludes Raffaseder.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
