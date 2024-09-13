Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Future in the "FoKus"

East Tyrolean valley looks beyond the horizon

Nachrichten
13.09.2024 19:00

With an innovation forum, the N'Cyan association in Defereggen Valley wants to build bridges again this year and encourage people to think ahead. Numerous experts will meet over four days.

comment0 Kommentare

The "Future in FoKus - N'Cyan Summit" innovation forum is taking place for the fourth time in St. Jakob in Defereggen Valley. This year's edition will focus on building bridges and thinking ahead.

Discussing ideas, developing concepts
The focus is on a cross-industry, cross-disciplinary and cross-generational dialogue between young talents and recognized experts. The aim of the event is to exchange experiences, share knowledge and jointly discuss creative ideas and develop forward-looking concepts.

For example, there are impulses for forward-looking training and further education or individual development of talents. "The Innovation Forum has developed into an exciting meeting place for discussions about current opportunities and challenges for the economy, society and the environment," says Hannes Raffaseder, Scientific Director of the association.

Zitat Icon

We look forward to exciting encounters and an intensive exchange of ideas

Hannes Raffaseder, wissenschaftlicher Vorstand Verein N‘Cyan

From September 17 to 20, around 50 experts from universities and companies from all over Austria and neighboring countries will meet at the Forum for an intensive exchange of ideas.

Discussion with local experts
Above all, linking the high quality of life in rural regions is a particular concern. This is compared with the innovation capacity concentrated in large cities.

Numerous local experts from business and other institutions will also take part in a panel discussion on "living spaces". "We are looking forward to exciting encounters and an intensive exchange," concludes Raffaseder.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Martin Oberbichler
Martin Oberbichler
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf