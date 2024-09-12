Alarm bells are ringing: What threatens us in Upper Austria

The Adriatic low "Anett" poses an acute risk of flooding. Wolfgang Traunmüller from Bluesky Wetteranalysen in Attnang-Puchheim explains how he assesses the situation: "A cold front has brought cool air to the Mediterranean, which is now returning to us like a boomerang in the form of an Italian low. Typical of such weather conditions is that they don't pass through, but stay put. We have a combination of very cool air near the ground and very humid air at higher altitudes. It's building up on the northern edge of the Alps and we're feeling the effects." Traunmüller is expecting very heavy rainfall.