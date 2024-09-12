Man threatened to pull out Viennese woman’s teeth with pliers

Particularly gruesome: the man is said to have kept a pair of pliers under the bed. He used these to threaten to pull out his victim's teeth if she did not obey him. According to the public prosecutor's office, he also forced her to perform sexual acts. On one occasion, the woman was abused by the accused for several hours in a disgusting manner. "She wanted rough sex every day. She wanted me to scratch her," he said, explaining the woman's wounds, which were documented in numerous photos. Other serious injuries were inflicted on her by her ex-husband and father of her children, he claims.