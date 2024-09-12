Seven years in prison
Man threatened to pull out Viennese woman’s teeth with pliers
Yet another shocking violent trial in Vienna's regional court. According to the indictment, a 23-year-old Guinean allegedly controlled, threatened, abused and raped his Viennese acquaintance, who was more than twice his age. In his interrogation, the man pleaded "not guilty". The lay assessors see it differently: seven years in prison!
What happened in an apartment in Vienna-Penzing in the spring? In her interrogation, the victim described how her 23-year-old acquaintance, whom she had met in a chic Viennese club in the city center in September 2023, had become increasingly controlling. The Muslim is believed to have become radicalized during a trip to France. On Thursday, the accused will have to answer to a lay assessor's court in Vienna's regional court. The charges are serious.
Attacks and control mania intensified
For the first few months, the love affair between the accused and the 50-year-old woman seemed to be going well. But then he installed an app that allowed him to read her messages. He also tracked her location. "She wanted that. Because she wanted to prove to me that I could trust her," affirms the 23-year-old, who pleaded "not guilty" at the trial.
Nor to the physical attacks that are said to have occurred for the first time in March 2024. The situation escalated in April: Not only did the African man almost choke the woman into unconsciousness four times, according to the Vienna public prosecutor's office, he also allegedly broke her nose, bruised her shoulder and tore her eardrums.
Particularly gruesome: the man is said to have kept a pair of pliers under the bed. He used these to threaten to pull out his victim's teeth if she did not obey him. According to the public prosecutor's office, he also forced her to perform sexual acts. On one occasion, the woman was abused by the accused for several hours in a disgusting manner. "She wanted rough sex every day. She wanted me to scratch her," he said, explaining the woman's wounds, which were documented in numerous photos. Other serious injuries were inflicted on her by her ex-husband and father of her children, he claims.
He also has an explanation for the pliers: "She brought them to me to repair the bed when it broke during rough sex."
"I will destroy you"
The victim remained silent for a long time out of fear. Because the accused had threatened her: "No matter where you are ... I will destroy you, you may not even think about me anymore, but I will destroy you." It was only when the woman found a handgun at her tormentor's home that she confided in a friend.
The charges are rape, grievous bodily harm and dangerous threats: "I have rarely read such a gruesome act," says victim advocate Philipp Wolm. The fact that the man also turned victim-perpetrator during the trial leaves him speechless.
Defense lawyer for the accused causes a scandal
Meanwhile, lawyer Philipp Slemr, who is representing the accused, causes a scandal in the courtroom. In his closing statement, he said about the victim: "The witness is really a wild animal", for which he was admonished by Judge Stefan Renner. There were already stunned faces in the opening statement when he said of the rape victim: "She was sexually very eager and insatiable."
The decision of the panel of lay judges was swift: seven years in prison - with a sentence range of five to 15 years. The victim is awarded 10,000 euros in compensation for pain and suffering. As the public prosecutor and the accused filed an appeal, the verdict is not legally binding.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.