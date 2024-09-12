Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Clean up"

FPÖ member throws away rainbow flag – and leftists rage

Nachrichten
12.09.2024 13:47

An Instagram video by Upper Austrian FPÖ member of parliament Michael Gruber is causing outrage. In his preference vote campaign, he rails against "left-wing, degenerate politics" under the title "Cleaning up for Austria" and throws away a rainbow flag in the process.

comment0 Kommentare

Gruber also rails against the "early sexualization of our children" and "rainbow there, rainbow there". This is "for the dustbin", where Gruber eventually throws a rainbow flag.

This Instagram video caused a political stir:

"We want a Manderl and a Weiberl"
 The candidate for the National Council stands in front of a crossed-out "LGBTQ" lettering. The FPÖ is running to "bring about normality for our society".

For him, this normality looks like this: "We want a man and a woman and then there will be children. And then our society will have a future".

Zitat Icon

The rainbow flag is not an official symbol, but an ideological statement for left-wing social policy.

OÖ-Landtagsabgeordneter Michael Gruber (FPÖ)

Greens and SPÖ are considering legal action
The FPÖ really needs to "clean up its act", commented SPÖ equal treatment spokesperson Mario Lindner. He called on the blue party leader Herbert Kickl not only to distance himself from Gruber, but also to "ensure that he resigns as quickly as possible".

Green LGBTIQ+ spokesperson David Stögmüller is also calling for Gruber to resign quickly and for Kickl to make a statement, as "the rainbow flag is so much more than just a flag, it is a symbol of the community's long struggle for equality and a life free from discrimination and violence".

"There is one flag for all Austrians and it is red-white-red"
Gruber himself sees no reason for excitement. "The rainbow flag is not an official symbol, but an ideological statement for left-wing social policy. Criticism of this policy is legitimate and necessary," he says. He added: "There is one flag for all Austrians and that is red-white-red."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf