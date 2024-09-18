Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Tips from the expert

What to do if you have pain on the left side of your face?

Nachrichten
18.09.2024 06:00

Readers ask, experts answer on the most pressing health issues. Peter K. (51): "I suffer from severe pain in the left side of my face. The upper and lower jaw are particularly affected! The pain is particularly severe when I speak and eat. Medication only helps for a short time. What would you advise me to do?"

comment0 Kommentare

Dr. Reinald Brezovsky, specialist in neurosurgery and pain therapy: "You are most likely suffering from trigeminal neuralgia. A vascular loop may be pressing on the facial nerve (5th cranial nerve = trigeminal nerve) after leaving the brain stem. The corresponding region can be visualized in a magnetic resonance tomography of the brain.

If necessary, a neurosurgical procedure can be performed to treat the condition! In this operation, either the nerve's switching point (the ganglion gasseri) is sclerosed with pressure or heat or the vascular loop is relocated and a plastic fleece is placed between the vessel and the nerve as part of a microsurgical procedure.

Before a neurosurgical procedure (surgery), I would try to treat the pain with gentle therapy methods! In addition to acupuncture and electrotherapy, irradiation with cold red light from the Repuls lamp has proved very effective.

Do you have any questions?

If you also have a health concern, simply write to us. We will forward your query confidentially to a suitable expert. Selected questions will be published anonymously in Gesund-Magazin and/or online.

These electromagnetic waves promote blood circulation and combat inflammation. Some patients experience a significant reduction in their symptoms after just a few treatments. Some patients can even be completely symptom-free with this form of treatment.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Karin Rohrer-Schausberger
Karin Rohrer-Schausberger
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf